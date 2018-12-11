Holiday Shopping: Tanja Babich's Favorite Things

CHICAGO (WLS) --Tanja Babich loves shopping for the holidays, especially when the gift is handmade and supports a local business. She shared a few of her favorites to help viewers wrap up their gift-buying for the season.
Tanja's Favorite Things:
Aged & Infused, Chicago: These kits infuse whiskey with natural ingredients to flavor your cocktails. Flavors include "Navel Gazer", "Sweet Cherry Pie", and a coffee-based "Wake-Up Call". Take the ingredients out within a month to give your whiskey a longer shelf life. (Products: Infusion Kits, $24.99: Refill Kits, $9.99) www.agedandinfused.com
Niloofar Mix, Winnetka: Trail mix with a Persian twist. The traditional flavor blends figs, golden berries, cashews, almonds, black and golden raisins and walnuts. It's organic and uses no preservatives. (Products: 8 oz Bag, $10.99; 16 oz Bag, $18.99) www.niloofarmix.com
Angela Venarchik, Chicago: Angela is a ceramic artist living on Lake Michigan in Chicago. She says she's inspired by the landscape of the Prairie State and simple designs of Japanese Pottery. (Products: Mugs, $34; Transitional 2-in-1 Vase: $82) www.angelavenarchik.com
Nikki Darling Confections, Chicago: Caramels, marshmallows and chews, handmade in small batches and packaged by-hand. (Products: Marshmallows, $1 ea.; Vanilla Bean Sea Salt Caramels, $10 for a bag with 20 pieces; Chocolate Chews, $10 for a bag with 20 pieces) www.nikkidarlingconfections.com
Amerin Skincare, Woodstock: Owner Ann Marie created the organic skin care products in response to her own allergies. The oil-based products are full of antioxidants and vitamins. They work for all skin types. (Products: Daily Cleansing Oil, $26; Nourishing Facial Oil, $37; Eye Roller, $20) www.amerinskincare.com