WINDY CITY LIVE

Hottest products for new parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Author of QuestionableChoicesinParenting.com Amanda Mushro stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share some of the hottest new products on the market for parents. (WLS)

Author of QuestionableChoicesinParenting.com, Amanda Mushro, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share some of the hottest new products on the market for parents.

Products featured include:

  1. Baby Paper is a simple, highly effective sensory toy for babies. www.babypaper.com

  2. Oilogic is made with 100% Pure Essential Oils, diluted appropriately with a carrier oil to create a safe, yet effective formula in three collections for babies, kids and adults. Oilogic products are Pediatrician and Dermatologist tested and Cruelty-Free. Oilogic is available on OilogicCare.com and at Target, Buy Buy Baby and now CVS Pharmacy. www.oilogiccare.com

  3. Baby Banana is a family owned and operated company since 2001. The silicone toothbrushes help children develop healthy oral care habits during the vital teething phase. Made from food grade silicone, the brushes are soft yet strong, dishwasher and freezer safe. Over 5 million babies agree that Baby Banana is best! www.baby-banana.com

  4. Baby K'tan Weekender - Baby K'tan is best known for its award-winning Baby K'tan Baby Carrier - the wrap without all of the wrapping. Recent product additions include a line of smart and innovative diaper bags and breathable swaddle blankets. The Baby K'tan Weekender is the bag that has it all. It comes stacked with features like a built-in antibacterial wet bag, full-size thermal pocket, and padded laptop pocket. www.babyktan.com

  5. Cocoon Cam is the only baby monitor with HD video, breathing monitoring, two-way audio and instant alerts so parents can get the ultimate peace of mind. www.cocooncam.com

  6. Mumbelli is a first-of-its-kind, luxuriously crafted product that helps newborn babies transition to life outside the womb with gradual ease. Mom-invented, Mumbelli is designed to safely hold babies until they can turn over independently, and mirrors the calm and secure environment experienced in the womb; an adjustable footrest grows with baby. www.mumbelli.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingWindy City LIVEbaby
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
SHOPPING
Keep Your Summer Glow with Nicole Townsend
Back-to-school deals from Couponology
Orland Park bridal shop says it's taking 'immediate' action on delayed dresses
Brides say Orland Park dress shop almost ruined their weddings
Hot toys for the summer
More Shopping
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News