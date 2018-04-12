Hottest products for new parents

Products featured include:
- Baby Paper is a simple, highly effective sensory toy for babies. www.babypaper.com
- Oilogic is made with 100% Pure Essential Oils, diluted appropriately with a carrier oil to create a safe, yet effective formula in three collections for babies, kids and adults. Oilogic products are Pediatrician and Dermatologist tested and Cruelty-Free. Oilogic is available on OilogicCare.com and at Target, Buy Buy Baby and now CVS Pharmacy. www.oilogiccare.com
- Baby Banana is a family owned and operated company since 2001. The silicone toothbrushes help children develop healthy oral care habits during the vital teething phase. Made from food grade silicone, the brushes are soft yet strong, dishwasher and freezer safe. Over 5 million babies agree that Baby Banana is best! www.baby-banana.com
- Baby K'tan Weekender - Baby K'tan is best known for its award-winning Baby K'tan Baby Carrier - the wrap without all of the wrapping. Recent product additions include a line of smart and innovative diaper bags and breathable swaddle blankets. The Baby K'tan Weekender is the bag that has it all. It comes stacked with features like a built-in antibacterial wet bag, full-size thermal pocket, and padded laptop pocket. www.babyktan.com
- Cocoon Cam is the only baby monitor with HD video, breathing monitoring, two-way audio and instant alerts so parents can get the ultimate peace of mind. www.cocooncam.com
- Mumbelli is a first-of-its-kind, luxuriously crafted product that helps newborn babies transition to life outside the womb with gradual ease. Mom-invented, Mumbelli is designed to safely hold babies until they can turn over independently, and mirrors the calm and secure environment experienced in the womb; an adjustable footrest grows with baby. www.mumbelli.com