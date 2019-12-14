How holiday hackers try to take advantage of your information during online shopping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you shop online, hackers are searching to try to identify your vulnerabilities to get control over your personal information.
ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on how to stop the holiday cyber trolls.
According to cloud payment solutions company PCI Pal, more than half of Americans use the same password for every website and app.
Meanwhile, roughly 30% of people do not verify a link before clicking on it.
This is how scammers are trying to access your information, so make sure to switch up your passwords and verify links.
