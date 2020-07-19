How to get money back if a recent purchase goes on sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you spend too much on a big ticket item after making a last minute purchase? Are you experiencing buyer's remorse?ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into what to do if that big ticket item went on sale just after you bought it.Knowles said first, make sure to save your receipt. You can go back to the store and see if the exact same item you purchased is now on sale.Some stores do have policies where they'll give you the difference back in a certain amount of time.