Quick Tip: How to prevent overspending during back-to-school shopping

With pricey electronics, brand-name clothes and trendy backpacks, back-to-school shopping has the potential to add up. And, it can happen fast.
Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips to prevent overspending.
According to BankRate.com, 40% of Americans feel the pressure when it comes to back-to-school shopping. Many go over-budget and admit to spending way too much.
So when you are doing back-to-school shopping for your kids, think about what you need, not necessarily what you want.
Also, consider what you are able to purchase later on in the school year. Some items may even go on sale in September.
