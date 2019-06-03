How to stay secure while shopping online

Hackers are targeting credit cards online more, a new report found.The number of cards being targeted went up by 7 percent, according to Trustwave's global security report.Though it's convenient to save your credit card information on websites that you shop, experts advise against this as you may be compromising security for convenience.Another approach is to designate one credit card for online transactions and to keep track of your bills.Experts warn never to use a debit card for an online transaction - it's a much greater risk as that card is tied to your checking account.You can also always go to the store to make a purchase. Though brick and mortar stores are not impenetrable to hackers, the instances of a physical store's system being hacked have gone down as online hacking has grown.