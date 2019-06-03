I-Team

How to stay secure while shopping online

By and Ann Pistone
Hackers are targeting credit cards online more, a new report found.

The number of cards being targeted went up by 7 percent, according to Trustwave's global security report.

Though it's convenient to save your credit card information on websites that you shop, experts advise against this as you may be compromising security for convenience.

Another approach is to designate one credit card for online transactions and to keep track of your bills.

Experts warn never to use a debit card for an online transaction - it's a much greater risk as that card is tied to your checking account.

You can also always go to the store to make a purchase. Though brick and mortar stores are not impenetrable to hackers, the instances of a physical store's system being hacked have gone down as online hacking has grown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtheftmoneyquick tipi teamonline shoppingcredit cardsconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls
Beware ComEd impostors as temperatures rise
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
MALEAH DAVIS: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing girl
Catholic school principal arrested at strip club while on field trip
VIDEO: Drunken teen found passed out in middle of road, police say
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Chicago Board of Education members
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Show More
Extra-alarm fire destroys Chesterton, Ind. banquet hall
Man sentenced in throwing boy, 5, from Mall of America balcony
2 Smoothie King employees fired for writing racist remarks on receipts
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman in court Monday
Man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
More TOP STORIES News