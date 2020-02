How to take advantage of President's Day deals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you taking advantage of President's Day deals?You may not think of February as a big month to shop. But according to DealNews.com , President's Day sales are out there right now and up through Monday.ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles said DealNews.com points customers to some really great deals and steals.If you're looking for a mattress, there are big bargains out there up to 50% off. You can also find winter weather gear up to 50% off.Make sure to check out all the sales on laptops and computers as well.