Keep Your Summer Glow with Nicole Townsend

Nicole Townsend is a Chicago Beauty Expert and blogger! She has her finger on the pulse of beauty and comes back to WCL to show you some products to keep your summer glow through the fall!

You can find out more about Nicole by visiting her website: https://www.townsendbeauty.com

Nicole was voted Chicago's Best 2018 Beauty Influencer by Chicago Magazine. Read about it HERE.

Here are the products:

Urban Skin RX 3 in 1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar ($12.99)
A daily multipurpose cleanser that is formulated with clear tone advanced technology.
Also serves as:
Skin brightening Mask
Gentle Exfoliant

GLO Skin Beauty Hydrator + Vitamin C Duo ($44)
Both products work simultaneously to combat hyperpigmentation, promote an overall healthy and even complexion, hydrate and seal-in moisture.

Kiehl's GLOW Skin Hydrator ($38)
A moisturizer that hydrates the skins surface to smooth and soften. GLOW is enriched with pomegranate extract and illuminating minerals that boosts that skins radiance to maintain a healthy and glowing complexion.

BIOSILK Haircare
Hydrating therapy Deep Moisture Masque ($19)
Hydrotherapy Hydrating Therapy Maracuja Oil ($25)
Hydrotherapy Hydrating Therapy Shampoo ($15)
Hydrotherapy Hydrating Therapy Conditioner ($15)
Summer is especially hard on the hair with chlorine and excessive heat. Harmful UVA/UVB Rays can deplete the hair of healthy shine, and BioSilk promotes intense hydration, shine and overall hair hair. Suitable for chemically treated and natural hair.

Neutrogena Rejuvenating Bath and Shower Gel ($11.49)
The body gel works overtime to revitalize the skin's surface, while softening and conditioning the skin without leaving behind any residue.
