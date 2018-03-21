Kidde is recalling dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).The smoke alarms, models PI2010 (DC/battery powered) and PI9010 (AC/hardwired) both with date code Sep. 10, 2016 to Oct. 13, 2017.The recall warns that the alarm may not alert consumers of a fire. The product should be replaced.A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm's ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.This is Kidde's second major recall in less than six months. The company also recalled fire extinguishers in November.About 452,000 products were sold in the U.S. "KIDDE" is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm.According to a CPSC announcement, "Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm. If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed."