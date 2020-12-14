WCL's last minute Christmas gift guide

Christmas is in less than two weeks, and with shipping and delivery delayed across the country, many are scrambling to find gifts for their loved ones in time for the holidays. Well Windy City LIVE has you covered. Our team has put together a gift guide that requires almost no shipping or gift wrapping, and will be sure to leave everyone on your list happy and in the holiday spirit.
Gift Cards
The Silver Room
Semicolon Chicago
Kilwin's - Hyde Park
Experiences
UVAE Kitchen and Wine Bar
Cloud9Living
Subscriptions and Memberships
DISNEY+
FabFitFun
BarkBox
Donations
Brave Space Alliance
Greater Food Depository
South Suburban Family Shelter
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention
