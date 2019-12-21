shopping

Super Saturday expected to be biggest shopping day of year, beating out Black Friday crowds

This year will put the super in "Super Saturday."

December 21 is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday crowds.

RELATED: Black Friday pulls in a record $7.4B in sales, as many turn to mobile orders

The National Retail Federation reports in a new survey that about 147.8 million people are expected to shop, that's up from 134.3 million last year.

The day is also known as "Panic Saturday," because this shopping holiday is all about getting last-minute holiday gifts.

RELATED: Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in history; record $9.4B in online sales

Cheap Black Friday-like prices aren't super likely, but that's the gamble when shopping so close to Christmas day.

Some stores will even have extended hours! Check with stores near you to confirm hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayshoppingonline shoppingblack friday
SHOPPING
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
How to rock a power suit for the holidays
Underground subway holiday market for commuter's last-minute shopping
National museum unveils Bears' Khalil Mack bobblehead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
5 injured, including 3 children, in Lake Shore Drive crash
CPS teacher collects over 1,000 gifts for students in Bronzeville
Man shot to death after opening front door of apartment building in Austin: police
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash, 4 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very mild Saturday
Show More
Top 10 Chicago News Stories of 2019
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
CPD officer guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
Judge clears way for trial of accused Illinois White Rabbit militia leader
More TOP STORIES News