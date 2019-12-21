Super Saturday expected to be biggest shopping day of year, beating out Black Friday crowds

This year will put the super in "Super Saturday."December 21 is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday crowds.The National Retail Federation reports in a new survey that about 147.8 million people are expected to shop, that's up from 134.3 million last year.The day is also known as "Panic Saturday," because this shopping holiday is all about getting last-minute holiday gifts.Cheap Black Friday-like prices aren't super likely, but that's the gamble when shopping so close to Christmas day.Some stores will even have extended hours! Check with stores near you to confirm hours.