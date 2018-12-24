HOLIDAY

List of retailers open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers

EMBED </>More Videos

If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve.

The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.

See the list below for retailers staying open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

  • Amazon: Offering same-day delivery for Prime members.

  • Best Buy: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.


  • Macy's: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.


  • Walmart: Most stores will also be open until 6 p.m.


Hours may be different depending on the location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerholidaychristmas evegiftsgift ideas
HOLIDAY
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
NORAD continues to track Santa despite government shutdown
More holiday
SHOPPING
Shoppers picking up last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve
Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers
Quick Tip: Scammers target gift cards
Gift cards are popular target for scammers around holidays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man carjacked at gunpoint near 79th Street Red Line station
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Chicago teen who got visit from Coldplay singer Chris Martin receives new liver
Shoppers picking up last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Calif. In-N-Out
Surveillance images released of robbery suspect at CTA's Roosevelt station
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Show More
Melee in Bears-49ers game leads to 3 ejections
Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs to 373
Vigil held for UIC grad student missing in Lake Michigan
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Christmas gifts delivered to children of security guard killed by Midlothian cop
More News