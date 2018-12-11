Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting with 'Go-To Girlfriend' Sadie Murray

Sadie Murray has always been in the fashion world - from behind-the-scenes work to being on Season 9 of "The Bachelor." Sadie has turned into the go-to expert for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyles.
Her popular "The Go-To Girlfriend" website -- www.thegotogirlfriend.com -- has tons of information.
She returned to WCL on Tuesday to share her from her "Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting."
SMITHFIELD SPIRAL SLICED HAM
This holiday season, Smithfield can equip you with everything you need to make hosting for all occasions look effortless. Visit Smithfield.com/HolidayHub for fool-proof tips and simple recipes that will wow all your holiday guests morning, noon, and night.
As we go from hosting to attending holiday gatherings, we all want our friends and family to feel special, and nothing completes a holiday table like a Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham. Perfectly cooked and spiral sliced, these delicious hams make holiday cooking a breeze for any feast and equally flavorful leftover dishes the following day.
eBAY
With over 1 billion items, eBay has everything you need for all of your holiday hosting and entertaining needs at great prices, including KitchenAid mixers to wine coolers, smart home speakers, bar tool sets and more. Shoppers can find deals on top brands throughout the rest of the holiday season, and the majority of items on eBay ship for free.
KitchenAid Mixer - under $250 and such a staple item for whipping up meals and desserts
Google Home - under $150, smart speaker to provide music backdrop for parties
Old Dutch International Aura Hammered Bar Tool Set - under $50, for mixing some amazing holiday cocktails for your guests like spiked eggnog, Moscow mules or hot toddy's
Le Creuset Wine Cooler - under $30, there will undoubtably be wine, and when there is, use these to keep them chilled
BLACK BOX SPIRITS
Black Box Spirits make holiday entertaining easy - the shatterproof, eco-friendly box has an easy-to-use spout perfect for guests to pour at their leisure and even better - Black Box Spirits are 20 percent less expensive than comparable bottled spirits. For more information, visit: https://www.blackboxspirits.com
MAN CRATES
We know guys, and we especially know how tough it is to find gifts guys actually want. Man Crates helps you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you'll be proud to give, and he'll be thrilled to receive. For more information, visit: https://www.mancrates.com
CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN
In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 250 restaurants in 13 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and hand-crafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable casual dining experience.
For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen (#NEWCPK), Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the new CPK Rewards app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.
