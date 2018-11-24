Nov. 24 is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to encouraging people to shop on a local level. ABC7 is highlighting small businesses in Chicago offering up unique holiday gifts with a local twist.
For more information on Lincoln Square-Ravenswood Small Business Saturday specials, click here.
Lincoln Square, Ravenswood celebrate Small Business Saturday
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories
More News
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Thousands of dollars in computers, electronics stolen from Logan Square apartment