SHOPPING

Lincoln Square, Ravenswood celebrate Small Business Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Nov. 24 is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to encouraging people to shop on a local level. ABC7 is highlighting small businesses in Chicago offering up unique holiday gift

Nov. 24 is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to encouraging people to shop on a local level. ABC7 is highlighting small businesses in Chicago offering up unique holiday gifts with a local twist.
For more information on Lincoln Square-Ravenswood Small Business Saturday specials, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingsmall businessretailbusinessLincoln SquareRavenswoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
Picket line outside closing South Side Target location turns away Black Friday shoppers
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
More Shopping
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Mike Ditka improving after suffering heart attack this week, agent says
Picket line outside closing South Side Target location turns away Black Friday shoppers
Vigil held for man, 22, shot and killed in West Town
Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry moving to make room for baby
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, breezy Saturday
Show More
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Thousands of dollars in computers, electronics stolen from Logan Square apartment
Report: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands
Man crushed to death by forklift truck driven by pet dog
Whole block condemned after Minnesota house explosion, 11 displaced
More News