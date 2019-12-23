holiday shopping

List of stores open on Christmas Eve

Here is a list of stores open on Christmas Eve (Shutterstock)

We are just a few days from Christmas.

So, have you completed your holiday shopping list? If yes, great job!

If not, don't fret!

Here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve:

Check with your closest location to confirm hours since they vary.

Apple: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DICK'S Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., some stores close at 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Open until 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.(depending on store in the U.S.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayshopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Last minute shopping? Super Saturday expected to beat out Black Friday crowds
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
Delivery driver does happy dance after finding snacks on front porch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 shot, 2 in custody after Englewood memorial turns 'chaotic': police
33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
Wrigleyville transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Chicago health officials warn of possible measles exposure
Man kidnapped, beaten to death before body found in Burnside: police
Show More
Flint water crisis probe to come in 2020
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Metra ask commuters to weigh in on what amenities they'd like on new rail cars
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
More TOP STORIES News