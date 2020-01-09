Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers

NEW YORK -- Macy's says it is closing 29 stores in coming weeks -- including 28 Macy's locations and one Bloomingdale's store.Two stores in Illinois set to close are the Macy's in Spring Hill Mall in northwest suburban West Dundee and another at the University Mall in Carbondale.It was unclear how that would affect employees at those stores.The closures come despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated.Like other department stores, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition.