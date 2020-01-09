Shopping

Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers

NEW YORK -- Macy's says it is closing 29 stores in coming weeks -- including 28 Macy's locations and one Bloomingdale's store.

Two stores in Illinois set to close are the Macy's in Spring Hill Mall in northwest suburban West Dundee and another at the University Mall in Carbondale.

It was unclear how that would affect employees at those stores.

The closures come despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated.

Like other department stores, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwest dundeecarbondalebusinessmacy'sstore closing
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coyote sighted in Streeterville after man bitten in 2nd attack, police say
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Show More
News Fix: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to walk away from royals
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Freshman legislator named to seat vacated by ex-Sen. Sandoval
Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking
Harry and Meghan will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?
More TOP STORIES News