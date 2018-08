Brides-to-be will be flocking to Macy's flagship store this weekend where dozens of designer gowns are going on deep discounts.More than 700 wedding dresses are marked at $500 or less in the rare sample sale. Some of the gowns normally retail for more than $3,000.The sale is happening Saturday and Sunday on the 7th floor of Macy's on State Street.The sale is first come, first serve.