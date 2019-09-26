Marshalls launches online store with discounts on luxury designer items

The company promises a mix of products, just like what you would see in its physical stores.
If you sign up for emails from the store, you will receive free shipping. You can also receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more with the promo code Ship89.
Marshalls will let you return most online orders in stores, but not certain designer items.
I've seen designer items from Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Fendi on the online store.
Before you get too excited, they're still pricey. But you may be able to save $100 to $200 off retail prices.
