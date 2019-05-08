Mother's Day Gift Guide for Every Mom Personality with Sadie Murray!

CHICAGO -- Beauty, fashion and lifestyle expert - Sadie Murray of the website the Go-To Girlfriend stops by WCL to give us her spin on great gifts for moms of every personality! Here are her picks:
CLASSIC MOM
1-800-Flowers
For the classic mom, you can't go wrong with giving a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. The 1-800-Flowers 2019 Mother's Day Collection offers an array of differentiated and exclusive designs guaranteed to make mom smile.The Amazing Mom Bouquet ($99.99-$149.99) and Fields of Europe for Spring ($39.99 - $69.99) are both available on 1-800-Flowers.com and through their network of talented florists across the country.
SWEET TOOTH MOM
Fannie Mae Chocolate
This is the best gift if your mom has a sweet tooth! Fannie May offers a range of delicious chocolates that make any occasion extra special. You can build your own assortment of mom's favorite chocolates in-store or choose classics like a box of Pixies. All available at Fannie May retail stores including their flagship store on Michigan Avenue. More information available on their website Fannie May.
MAKEUP LOVER MOM
MineralAir
This is the perfect gift for the beauty and makeup lover. At the touch of a button, Mineral Air delivers a completely new makeup experience: an ultra-lightweight, handheld air mist technology that delivers flawless, full-face application in seconds. The portable device delivers superb coverage creating a uniform and weightless veil, quickly and easily - without the clumsiness or messiness of the airbrush products on the market. The result? A luminous, even complexion every day, for all women, all ages and all skin types.
FASHIONISTA MOM
Stitch Fix
For the Fashionista or Mom-to-Be, StitchFix is an amazing gift! Stitch Fix is an online styling service that delivers a truly personalized shopping experience, for you and your family. Fill out your Style Profile and a Personal Stylist will handpick pieces to fit your tastes, needs and budget-and mail them right to your door. Each box contains a curated selection of clothing, shoes and accessories for you to try on at home. Simply keep the items you love and send back the rest in a prepaid USPS envelope. Shipping and returns are always free-even for exchanges!
Pea in the Pod
Lace Trim Nursing Nightgown And Robe in Mercury Floral ($88) - This giftable 2 piece maternity nightgown and robe are a necessity for expectant and new moms! Front clip down snaps allow for easy feeding/pumping access and the soft material provides extra comfort. With a relaxed fit, this gown is great for post-pregnancy and nursing.
TRAVEL MOM
Victorinox Totes, Watches and Wallet
Perfect gift for the traveler or "Mom-On-The-Go", Victorinox, the company behind Swiss Army knife, instills the same functionality and creativity in their high-quality household knives, watches, travel gear, and fragrances.
SKINCARE MOM
Kiehl's Skincare
This Mother's Day, give mom the skin-soothing properties of calendula with the company's new Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, which releases a burst of long-lasting hydration immediately upon application, leaving skin with a dewy-fresh finish.
At any Kiehl's store, create a custom calendula gift for mom with the new moisturizer, and the rest of the collection: Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask, and Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner. Kiehl's Calendula products, including the brand-new Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream ($45). Calendula is known for its skin-soothing properties, and Kiehl's has used the ingredient in its skincare since the '60s! Available at Kiehl's stores in Chicagoland including Kiehl's on Michigan Ave., on West Armitage.
FOODIE MOM
HelloFresh Brunch Box
HelloFresh introduced its first-ever Mother's Day Box, available in two versions (Brunch & Dinner) to celebrate mom this year. Go beyond the go-to gift, skip the crowded restaurant, and start a new Mother's Day tradition that involves the whole family. Brunch Box available in four-person or eight-person starting at $72; Dinner Box available in two-person or four-person starting at $64. You can order the entire month of May so mom feels celebrated all month long; last date to order is May 19th. Order at
DECORATOR MOM
Marshalls
From colorful tea kettles + tea sets and "Mom" mugs to kitchen accessories and more-make sure Mom knows she is appreciated this Mother's Day with a variety of incredible options at amazing prices!
