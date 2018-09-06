WINDY CITY LIVE

Must-Haves for tailgating season

Tailgating season is here! Here are some must-have items.

Boozin' Gear Beer Belt - $14.95

More info: BoozinGear.com

SpinChill Chill Bit - $14.99
More info: www.SpinChill.com

Lunatec's Aquabot - from $28
More info: www.LunatecGear.com

Under The Weather "MyPod" - from $70
More info: www.Undertheweatherpods.com
Action Heat Gloves - $149.99 Socks - $199.99
Base layer tops, pants, vests, jackets & hats available.
More info: www.TheWarmingStore.Com

Voyageurs Hoodie - $129
More info: www.Adv3nture.com

Omaha Steaks
More info: www.OmahaSteaks.com

Go big for game day and upgrade your tailgating game with grilling essentials from America's Original Butcher, Omaha Steaks! Omaha Steaks, is a fifth-generation, family owned company that has been providing the finest in premium, All-American grain-fed beef and gourmet foods for over 100 years.
Take advantage of the "Windy City Live Special" for just $14.99, that's 77% off! Including:

  • 4 extra juicy Omaha Steaks Burgers

  • 4 award winning Gourmet Jumbo Franks

  • 4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets


To find this and other great packages perfect for tailgating visit OmahaSteaks.com and search Windy City Live or visit one of the Omaha Steaks stores in the Chicagoland area at Naperville Crossing, Oak Brook Promenade, Orland Park Crossing or at the Streets of Woodfield.
