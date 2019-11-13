New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon's new 4-star store opens Wednesday at the Oakbrook Center.The store will feature all kinds of popular items that have earned four stars or higher on Amazon.This is the only Amazon 4-star in the Chicago area and the 7th nationwide.The store will have digital price tags alongside every product that show the Amazon Prime price, the list price, Prime member savings, average star rating and total number of reviews that product has.The new location is taking over part of the old Sears that closed earlier this year.