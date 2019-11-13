Shopping

New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon's new 4-star store opens Wednesday at the Oakbrook Center.

The store will feature all kinds of popular items that have earned four stars or higher on Amazon.

This is the only Amazon 4-star in the Chicago area and the 7th nationwide.

The store will have digital price tags alongside every product that show the Amazon Prime price, the list price, Prime member savings, average star rating and total number of reviews that product has.

The new location is taking over part of the old Sears that closed earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingoak brookamazon
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Lockport man killed in Tampa, Fla. hit-and-run
Trump impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
Boy, 11, critically injured in Back of the Yards house fire
Garage fire spreads to other buildings in Brighton Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday with light snow in evening
Show More
Teen hockey player dies of complications from mono
Heat restored after system breaks at Kenwood Academy on day of record cold
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philadelphia
South African gold coin found in SW suburb 'red kettle' donation
80-year-old man died Monday due to cold weather: Cook County medical examiner
More TOP STORIES News