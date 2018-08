New report outlines effectiveness of children's products recall

A report was issued Tuesday morning that outlines 2017 recalls of children's products and the effectiveness of 2016 recalls.Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Kids in Danger (KID) and other groups held a press conference to release "A KID Report: 2017 Children's Product Recalls and 2016 Recall Effectiveness." They also discussed responses to recalls and other efforts to reduce injuries from recalled products.For more information, visit: https://www.recalls.gov/ or call the Illinois Attorney General's hotline at 888-414-7678.