Newsviews: Toy safety

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thanksgiving is over and millions of Americans have started their holiday shopping.
At the top of the list for a lot of people are gifts for their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
But not all products made for children are actually safe for children.
So what should you know before you go shopping? And how do dangerous products end up on store shelves?
Here to answer those question and more is Nancy Cowles, Executive Director of Kids In Danger, a local non-profit dedicated to protecting children by improving product safety.
For more information on the safety of children's toys and children's products go to:
Kids In Danger: https://kidsindanger.org
Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://www.cpsc.gov