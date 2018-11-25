NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Toy safety

Watch part 1 of Newsviews on safe toys for children.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thanksgiving is over and millions of Americans have started their holiday shopping.

At the top of the list for a lot of people are gifts for their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews.

But not all products made for children are actually safe for children.

WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews on toy safety
Watch part 2 of Newsviews on toy safety.


So what should you know before you go shopping? And how do dangerous products end up on store shelves?

Here to answer those question and more is Nancy Cowles, Executive Director of Kids In Danger, a local non-profit dedicated to protecting children by improving product safety.

For more information on the safety of children's toys and children's products go to:

Kids In Danger: https://kidsindanger.org

Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://www.cpsc.gov
