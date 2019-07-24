Shopping

Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437K at Sotheby's auction, shatters world record

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.

Sotheby's says the Nike "Moon Shoes" broke the world auction record for a pair sneakers Tuesday.

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.



The auction house says collector Miles Nadal bought the shoes for a whopping $437, 500. Nadal says he plans to display the sneakers at his private museum in Toronto.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the waffle-soled running shoe for the 1972 Olympic trials. The sole of the shoe was actually created by melting rubber on his wife's waffle iron.

Only 12 pairs of the shoe were made. The pair that sold Tuesday is the only known set in the world in unworn condition.

The auction house said the previous world auction record was set in 2017 at $190,373, for a pair of signed Converse that Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnikeshoesauctionworld recordu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
CPD vehicles damaged outside South Loop station
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
Judge rejects bail for suspect in May double-homicide of Gary woman, teenage son
1 in custody after barricade situation in Lakeview hotel
Show More
Profiles compiled by CPD of those speaking to disciplinary panel
A US-born citizen who was in ICE detention for 3 weeks has been released
World's largest locomotive Big Boy coming to West Chicago
55 people to benefit from organs of NC man killed in 'freak accident'
Man punched, kicked special needs grocery bagger in Bartlett, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News