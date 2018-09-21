SHOPPING

Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530

EMBED </>More Videos

Taped-up shoe costs $530. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 21, 2018.

It may be a shoe that shoe lovers have a hard time adding to their collection.

Nordstrom is selling the Golden Goose sneakers dubbed the "Superstar Taped Sneaker."

They are new, but look like they are falling apart with dirt and tape already on them.

And they are being sold for $530!

"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole," the description reads.

If you were interested in purchasing them (were you?), they are sold out on the Nordstrom website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldshoesshoppingconsumer
SHOPPING
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Back to school fashion by Goodwill
Coach x Selena Gomez
Must-Haves for tailgating season
More Shopping
Top Stories
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife in blog post
Homer Glen man accused of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti charged with hate crime
Man charged in Chinatown attack on 91-year-old man expected in bond court Friday
Surveillance images released of suspect's vehicle in Irving Park hit-and-run
Birthing center stabbing in Flushing, Queens injures 5, including 3 infants
Pair killed in Portage crash after SUV turns in front of motorcycle
Home security video shows repairman examining children's underwear
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Show More
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
Woman called 'Drug Llama' charged in Illinois as boss of illicit fentanyl network
More News