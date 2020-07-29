Here are some online shopping tips as volume increases amid the coronavirus crisis

The online shopping world has exploded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which means more packages are being delivered, than ever.Lori Torres is the CEO of Parcel Pending, and she joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday.Consumers are shopping online now more than ever, Torres said. Her company is seeing holiday-like package volume, and anticipate the trend will continue throughout the remainder of the year.Parcel Pending recently processed over 2.7 million packages -- a nearly 86% increase in year-over-year package volume.There has been a dramatic shift toward online grocery shopping, too, Torres said.Prior to COVID-19, only about 4% of grocery spending in the U.S. was online. Now, it has surged to 15%, she said.There also has been a surge in demand for contact-free pick-up options.As more people order items online, package theft is a major issue for consumers. Avoid package theft by installing security cameras and video monitors for your doorstep; choosing signature confirmations; enlisting a neighbor's help; delivering packages to the office; pick items up in-store; or sign up for delivery alerts.Torres said there are some opportune times to place online orders: Thursdays are the best time to shop online because retailers are getting into weekend sales mode.Place online grocery orders after midnight.Weekends and evenings are usually the busiest times, although online orders are taking place at all hours of the day right now due to the pandemic.