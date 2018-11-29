Discount shoe retailer Payless wanted to prove a point, so it opened a luxury shoe store called Palessi and filled it with the brand's inexpensive footwear.So-called fashion influencers were invited to shop at the Santa Monica store, and some paid $200, $400 and $600 for shoes that typically cost $20 to $40.The influencers commented on the quality of the Payless shoes, and many couldn't believe it when they found out the shoes were not designer.Palessi made $3,000 in sales in just three hours. The buyers got their money back and free shoes for their trouble.The stunt certainly paid off as the campaign has gone viral.