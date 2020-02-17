Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to compete against online retailers

FORT WORTH -- Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection.The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair.Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings.Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers.