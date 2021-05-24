Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pop Up Grocer is a traveling pop-up grocery store which has made Wicker Park its latest home for handpicked healthy treats. They specialize in products that have yet to come to the market, either at all or specifically in Chicago.It's previously made appearances in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. It opened its doors several weeks ago at 1555 North Milwaukee Avenue, with more than 400 hand-picked products from more than 100 food and beverage brands.Emily Schildt joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to hare more about the products and her business.Pop Up Grocer is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and it's last day in Wicker Park is Sunday. Schildt said she hopes to return to Chicago.