grocery store

Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products

EMBED <>More Videos

Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pop Up Grocer is a traveling pop-up grocery store which has made Wicker Park its latest home for handpicked healthy treats. They specialize in products that have yet to come to the market, either at all or specifically in Chicago.

It's previously made appearances in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. It opened its doors several weeks ago at 1555 North Milwaukee Avenue, with more than 400 hand-picked products from more than 100 food and beverage brands.


Emily Schildt joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to hare more about the products and her business.

Pop Up Grocer is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and it's last day in Wicker Park is Sunday. Schildt said she hopes to return to Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagowicker parkfoodgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GROCERY STORE
Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns the first week of May
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Suspect in custody after deadly supermarket shooting on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Chicago Archdiocese reinstates Fr. Pfleger
Father dies, son rescued after after car goes over bridge into Calumet River
IL reports 933 COVID-19 case, 10 deaths
48 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
Mayor Lightfoot, city leaders announce $79.8 million in rental assistance amid COVID-19
Show More
New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into his climb, crash and comeback
New Sesame Street video series creates teachable moments for children
And the new 'American Idol' is....
Mollie Tibbetts trial: Blood in suspect's trunk came from her, DNA analyst says
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
More TOP STORIES News