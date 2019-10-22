Portillo's to open pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall for the holidays

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Portillo's will have its first-ever pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this holiday season.
The Portillo's Experience will open in the southwest corner of the mall from November 6 through December 31.
It will feature the French Fry Room with "cheese sauce" dripping from the ceiling, life-sized plush french fries and a neon sign proclaiming, "I Only Have Fries for You."
Visitors can also pose on a giant Onion Ring Swing, cozy-up on a Hot Dog Sofa or hop into a photobooth dressed up as a their favorite Portillo's menu items.
Guests can also get their holiday shopping in with gift cards and items from the Portillo's 1963 clothing line, along with other Portillo's merchandise.
