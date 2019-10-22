Shopping

Portillo's to open pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall for the holidays

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Portillo's will have its first-ever pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this holiday season.

The Portillo's Experience will open in the southwest corner of the mall from November 6 through December 31.

It will feature the French Fry Room with "cheese sauce" dripping from the ceiling, life-sized plush french fries and a neon sign proclaiming, "I Only Have Fries for You."

Visitors can also pose on a giant Onion Ring Swing, cozy-up on a Hot Dog Sofa or hop into a photobooth dressed up as a their favorite Portillo's menu items.

Guests can also get their holiday shopping in with gift cards and items from the Portillo's 1963 clothing line, along with other Portillo's merchandise.

Sign up for complimentary tickets here.
