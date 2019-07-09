Protect your eyes this summer with Pearle Vision

Cool summer sunglasses aren't just for show - there's a real reason why we need them. Did you know your eyes are susceptible to sunburn? Well they are! Doug Zarkin from Pearle Vision stops by WCL to give us the facts - and to check out the latest styles!
They've opened a brand new EyeCare Center at the Arboretum in South Barrington with state-of-the-art technology like:
- Providing access to the entire portfolio of ray ban optical and sun product
- Providing state of the art digital diagnostic tools and more appointment availability
And they have a special offer for our viewers - it is available ONLY AT THE SOUTH BARRINGTON EYECARE CENTER.
CLICK HERE TO PRINT COUPON
Head to https://www.pearlevision.com/ to schedule your appointment. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS OFFER IS ONLY AVAILABLE AT THE SOUTH BARRINGTON EYECARE CENTER.