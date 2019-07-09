Windy City LIVE

Protect your eyes this summer with Pearle Vision

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pearle Vision.

Cool summer sunglasses aren't just for show - there's a real reason why we need them. Did you know your eyes are susceptible to sunburn? Well they are! Doug Zarkin from Pearle Vision stops by WCL to give us the facts - and to check out the latest styles!

They've opened a brand new EyeCare Center at the Arboretum in South Barrington with state-of-the-art technology like:
  • Ray Ban Endless Aisle

    • - Providing access to the entire portfolio of ray ban optical and sun product
  • Telemedicine:

    • - Providing state of the art digital diagnostic tools and more appointment availability

    And they have a special offer for our viewers - it is available ONLY AT THE SOUTH BARRINGTON EYECARE CENTER.

  • You not only can receive 50% off your complete pair of RX sunglasses BUT

  • We will also credit the cost of your eye exam at Pearle Vision or if you have one already bring it in and we will credit what you paid for that exam!


    • CLICK HERE TO PRINT COUPON

    Head to https://www.pearlevision.com/ to schedule your appointment. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS OFFER IS ONLY AVAILABLE AT THE SOUTH BARRINGTON EYECARE CENTER.
