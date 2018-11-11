I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Buying a vehicle online

Consumers can lose thousands of dollars when buying a vehicle from an online sales ad. There are some things to ensure you don't get swindled.

The Indiana Attorney General's office said people are being scammed when buying vehicles online. Some people have wired money, but not received the car.

If you see a hot deal, check to see if that person online has a legitimate dealership website. Or check and see if they have a company registered with the Secretary of State's office.

Scammers are posting ads and saying they are from dealerships, but they are not. You should also check out the car. Try to get the vehicle checked out by a mechanic and test drive the car as well.
