Quick Tip: Keeping holiday packages safe from 'porch pirates'

There are three easy steps to protect those packages filled with holiday gifts that have been left on your doorstep or apartment building lobby from 'porch pirates.'These packages can be easily snatched, and not all merchants will cover stolen items.Here are some tips:1. Require a signature at drop off. If you're not home you should be able to reschedule the delivery or reroute a delivery2. Use safe secure pick-up locations like an Amazon store or your local post office, UPS store or FedEx store.3. Ask your shipper to place your package in a secret spot, such as the side of the home or the back of your house, anywhere that would be out of sight of a possible "porch pirate."