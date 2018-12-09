Quick Tip: Preventing holiday cyber hacks

Cybercriminals are on the prowl during peak online holiday shopping, but there are precautions that you can take to stop them.Consumers will spend $151 billion online during the holiday season, according to the National Cyber Security Alliance.The alliance says those online shoppers are targeting online shoppers during the holiday season to steal personal information.The first thing you should do is make sure you are shopping on a secure and protected Wi-Fi network.Also, make sure that all of your software is current and updated.The end of the year is also a good time to update all of your passwords, changing them and even strengthening them -- especially passwords for social media and banking apps.