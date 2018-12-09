I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Preventing holiday cyber hacks

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick Tip: Holiday cyber hacks

By and Ann Pistone
Cybercriminals are on the prowl during peak online holiday shopping, but there are precautions that you can take to stop them.

Consumers will spend $151 billion online during the holiday season, according to the National Cyber Security Alliance.

The alliance says those online shoppers are targeting online shoppers during the holiday season to steal personal information.

The first thing you should do is make sure you are shopping on a secure and protected Wi-Fi network.

Also, make sure that all of your software is current and updated.

The end of the year is also a good time to update all of your passwords, changing them and even strengthening them -- especially passwords for social media and banking apps.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingI-Teamonline shoppingcyberattackholiday shoppinghacking
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Paul Manafort facing new charges of lying in special counsel filing
Lawmakers question crime lab officials following I-Team report
State settles with gas station that caused fires, explosions
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
More I-Team
SHOPPING
Local toy stores hoping to benefit from closure of Toys 'R' Us
Surprise Holiday Gift Guide just for moms
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman pinned to Indiana toll booth by own car: police
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
Palatine police officer fatally shoots driver trying to run him over: police
Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Nashville Walmart
Glendale Heights priest removed after inappropriate sexual contact with teen
Bears remove Trubisky from injury report, ensuring start
Acero Schools reach tentative agreement with teachers
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Show More
Cyntoia Brown, convicted as teen, must serve 51 years before parole chance: court
Boy, 10, fights off 200 lb attacker trying to abduct him: police
Santa brings holiday cheer to children with disabilities at Bridgeport breakfast event
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More News