Quick Tip: Returning gifts

The holidays are over but 'tis the season for returns of those items that you don't like or don't fit.It is a lot easier to return an item if the tags are still on or if you have a gift receipt.But the one thing you really want to do is research before you waste your time. Call the store or look at their policy online.Many boutiques may only allow store credit or an exchange. And some stores may not allow any returns at all after a certain amount of time.Also, beware of online returns which may require a small shipping fee.