Quick Tip: Scammers target gift cards

Gift cards are popular gifts, but make sure you get them directly from the vendor and try to get it from behind the register.

When you buy that gift card, look at the back of it make sure the numbers and the PIN have not been tampered with.
Finally, if you are getting a gift card this holiday season use it as quickly as possible because there are several scams out there where people are trying to obtain your numbers and spend your money before you do.
