The day after Christmas is a very good day to go shopping, since many retailers offered deep discounts. For some, these are their lowest prices of the year.Along the Magnificent Mile and at Water Tower Place, some stores slashed prices up to 80 percent. Retailers use the price cuts to attract shoppers who are in the store to return gifts that just didn't work out so well.Stores all over the city, including Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Best Buy and Nordstrom, are looking to clear their shelves of unsold merchandise.Last year, more than half of the after-Christmas sales were for clothes and accessories but the day after Christmas sales have great prices on everything from clothes to electronics holiday decorations and workout equipment.