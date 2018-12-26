SHOPPING

Shoppers take advantage of huge post-Christmas deals

EMBED </>More Videos

The day after Christmas is a very good day to go shopping, since many retailers are offering deep discounts. Some stores are slashing prices up to 80 percent.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The day after Christmas is a very good day to go shopping, since many retailers offered deep discounts. For some, these are their lowest prices of the year.

Along the Magnificent Mile and at Water Tower Place, some stores slashed prices up to 80 percent. Retailers use the price cuts to attract shoppers who are in the store to return gifts that just didn't work out so well.

Stores all over the city, including Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Best Buy and Nordstrom, are looking to clear their shelves of unsold merchandise.

Last year, more than half of the after-Christmas sales were for clothes and accessories but the day after Christmas sales have great prices on everything from clothes to electronics holiday decorations and workout equipment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingsalesChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Last minute Christmas shopping draws crowds on Christmas Eve
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn; jackpot now $348M
2nd Guatemalan child dies in US custody; medical checks ordered
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild Wednesday
Chicago churches help those in need on Christmas Day
Robber strikes 2 Hyde Park banks
Trump: 'I can't tell you when' government will reopen
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Noseless dog seeks forever home
Show More
Cardinal Cupich visits Cook County Jail on Christmas Day
Whiting Elks Lodge hosts naval recruits for annual Christmas meal
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
1 dead after plane crashes into 2 homes in South Dakota
Unidentified woman found dead in garbage was stabbed to death, ME says
More News