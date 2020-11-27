Sam's Toybox: Toys for every budget

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Under $5: Cats vs Pickles (Cepia)
-Cats vs Pickles: where lovable but misunderstood pickles are in hopeless pursuit of colorful cats!
-These collectible plush include a variety of cats and pickles, including foodie cats, sweet cats, scary cats, fishy cats, cats with glasses, cats with class, and rare pickles.
-Discover and create an epic collection with hundreds to collect!
-There is also a free, downloadable Cats vs. Pickles mobile game!
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $4.99
-Available: Amazon, Walmart, Catsvpickles.com
Under $12: Ravel Tales (Sunny Days Entertainment)
-The more kids unwind this ball of yarn, the more surprises they'll find.
-There are 12 surprises in all, including a collectible plush pet and materials for DIY activities.
-Tons of fun and hours of activity in one toy!
-Kids can create 3 braided charm bracelets, 1 braided pet collar, 2 pom poms, and a pillow bed.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target, Amazon
Under $25: Incohearant Family (What Do you Meme)
-OH WEM SHE (OMG), the best-selling game where players compete to guess the gibberish is now available for families!
-The first player to decode 10 Incoherent phrases wins the game.
-Ages: 12+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Under $50: Eyeclops Digital Microscope & Camera (Jakks Pacific)
-Discover & Learn about the unseen world around you with the new
-EyeClops Digital Microscope and Camera. Take it on the go to magnify objects indoors and outdoors.
-Turn off the zoom and use Eyeclops as a regular camera to take pictures or record video.
-Share your discoveries by transferring images or video to a computer. Great for school projects or other S.T.E.M. activities.
-Includes a 512MB MicroSD card and a USB cable
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon
Nighthawk Nexgen (Rollplay)
-Meet the newest member of the Nighthawk fleet!
-Kids can cruise, steer, turn and twist at variable speeds up to 6.5 MPH.
-Features a foot throttle, handlebars, lean-to-steer controls, and a lowriding design.
-When you're done, quickly pop the foot pedals and wings back in for storage, then release them with the push of a button.
-Powered by a 24-volt battery
-110-pound weight limit
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $179
-Available: rollplay.com and major retailers (online) in September
For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.