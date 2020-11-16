Save on your holiday shopping with Couponology

We've got Holiday deals - just for you! Couponology's Christine Suero is here with what you can find from Missguided, Shutterfly, Vitacost and Purple.
MISSGUIDED
First up we have Missguided, a global fashion brand made to empower all women. Their clothing is inspired by social media, celebrity trends and catwalk looks. They have super trendy bags where you can fit everything you need while you are out on the go. You can shop styles up to 50% off with an extra 15% off with the code WINDY15.
SHUTTERFLY
Next up we have Shutterfly where you can personalize great gifts for your loved ones. This holiday season, Shutterfly can help you decorate the walls of your home with metal photo prints like the one we have here, you can make it really personal and special, create canvas prints or even framed photo prints. You can also personalize other items like coffee mugs, blankets, deck of cards really make it fun and special. They all make great holiday gifts. They are offering up to 50% sitewide with an additional $10 off your order with the code WINDYCITY.
VITACOST
And now we have Vitacost our favorite eco-friendly retailer, who is all about focusing on our individual health and the health of our families with their natural and organic products! Today we are showing off the Burt's Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set. It's great for self-care and makes a fabulous gift or stocking stuffer. It comes with 4 different, all-natural products for skin, body, lips and feet. They are offering 10% off your entire order with code the code TVCOUPON10.
PURPLE
And finally we have Purple home of the one, the only, the Purple Grid A one of a kind innovation brand that develops products like incredibly soft stretch sheets that feel heavenly. We also have their Harmony pillow which has been meticulously engineered to give your head and neck cool, personalized support. The Purple Mattress uses the Purple Grid to eliminate pressure points and to allow airflow so you sleep cool and comfortable. Your hips and shoulders remain perfectly cradled while fully supporting your back. Everybody gets the comfort they deserve and the support that they need. They are offering 10% off with the code WINDY10.
