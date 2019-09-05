Shopping

Sears lays off 250 employees at Hoffman Estates headquarters

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. -- Sears is laying off 250 employees at its headquarters in suburban Hoffman Estates, although there are no plans to close the entire building.

The employees have been placed on paid leave and their positions will be terminated over a 14-day period starting about Oct. 28, Sears said in a notice to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

"The employment separations are expected to be permanent; however, there are no current plans to close the entire facility," the Aug. 29 notice states.

Sears, which filed for bankruptcy last year, said the layoffs are limited to its headquarters at 3333 Beverly Rd. in Hoffman Estates. The affected employees are not represented by a union, the notice states.

Sears spokesman Larry Costello said in an email that the layoffs were made last week and that there is "no additional action planned for October."

Sears was once the largest retailer in the country but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018. Sears closed its last store in Chicago earlier that year.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoffman estatesbusinesssearsconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents upset over sentencing of boy who fatally shot son in Englewood
Indiana Toll Road reopens police chase, 3 in custody
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds first budget town hall meeting
Jason Van Dyke court documents unsealed by Cook County judge
Lightfoot's Twitter spat with Sen. Cruz over Chicago crime continues
EF-1 tornado touches down near Waukegan, NWS confirms
Show More
Naperville City Council votes to not allow sale of recreational marijuana
Chicago Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field
Aaron Schock officially off federal hook, could run for office
NFL celebrates 100 years with Bears, Packers
Stepmother charged after girl's body found in shed behind home
More TOP STORIES News