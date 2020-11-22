CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick online holiday shopping tip to make sure your gifts arrive on time.
The pandemic is altering shopping habits this season, pushing more people to get their holiday shopping done early this year.
Lending Tree reports that 40% of consumers say they have already shopped, purchasing early Black Friday sales.
Almost 40% of people also said they are more likely to participate in Cyber Monday deals so they can get everything online.
These shopping trends mean you may want to be prepared and order those gifts early.
The biggest tip is to make sure there's plenty of time built in to get gifts to your loved ones on time since shipping and delivery will be busier than ever.
1 in 4 Americans have already finished their holiday shopping: report
