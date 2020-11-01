Shopping

Christkindlmarket 2020 goes virtual after German Christmas event canceled due to COVID-19

Chicago Christkindlmarket 2020 canceled in Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville due to COVID-19 pandemic
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual Christkindlmarkets have gone virtual this year.

The beloved German Christmas markets, held in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organizers announced the launch of the first-ever virtual Christkindlmarket.

It is said to feature an online marketplace where you can buy everything you've seen in the past, including ornaments, gifts, sweets and treats from Germany and beyond, as well as special limited-edition gift box sets, featuring German holiday favorites.

Visitors can also explore German customs and participate in giveaway events and a daily Advent Calendar.

Special pre-order events began October 1, but the holiday event will run through December 31.

Get a start on your holiday shopping list by visiting christkindlmarket.com.
