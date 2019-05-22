EvANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Vintage fans were on the hunt Sunday in north suburban Evanston, searching for decades-old clothing and more.
Take a step back in time and check out what Vintage Garage Evanston has to offer.
Whether you're looking for an outfit, accessories or furniture, you'll probably find it. Just one rule: everything has to be 25 years or older.
For Elizabeth Hendrick, this event is the ideal shopping spree.
"I never know what I'm going to find and we always find great things. Always unique," she said.
On Sunday, Hendrick found a vintage swimsuit pinup ad that she absolutely loves. She wasn't exploring alone. Crowds of people were looking and listening for unique finds.
"The Bluetooth phonograph is where I focus most of my energy on," said Jim Redmond, a Vintage Garage vendor. "Now it seems to be the way. People like the different recreations of items, as well as older vintage items."
Melissa Sands, who organized Vintage Garage Evanston, said roughly 100 vendors participated in Sunday's event. They sell everything from Victorian dresses to lawn furniture, with enthusiastic customers visiting their stalls. The appeal? Nostalgia and quality.
"You can come here and find things that you can wear every day," Sands said. "Nobody else is going to wear what you're wearing. If you take good care of it, you could resell it when you're done."
Once again, what's old becomes new, with more memories to come.
Vintage Garage will return to 1800 Maple Avenue in Evanston on July 21 and Sept. 15. To find out more about Vintage Garage Evanston and Vintage Garage Chicago, visit www.vintagegaragechicago.com.
Step back in time and shop Vintage Garage Evanston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News