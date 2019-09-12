Windy City LIVE

Talbots new pants collection guaranteed to 'wow' customers

Talbots has launched a new collection of pants that will reinforce what devoted customers already know and love about the brand: that Talbots is committed to honoring the truth about pants by providing fits and shapes that compliment and promise "Wow. Guaranteed."

WOW.Guaranteed, a new survey from Talbots, reveals that despite a closetful of options, women only wear the same six pairs of pants. Again. And again. With a longstanding commitment to providing customers with modern classic style and the utmost quality, the women's retailer released its results that divulge that comfort and fit are key. By applying these results and findings, Talbots has designed an assortment of pants, of styles and colors, fits and fabrics in sizes for every body. With size range from 0 - 24 in Missy, Petite, Plus and Petite Plus, these are simply the pants that all women will love to live in.

To buy your new favorite pair of pants from Talbots, please visit Talbots' website.

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Talbots.
