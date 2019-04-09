Shopping

Target offering 20 percent off coupon at child car seat trade-in event

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program on Earth Day.

Beginning April 22, customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon.

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the old car seats and turn them into new products.

"As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment through trade-in programs," Target said in a statement.

The promotion runs through May 4. The coupon will be good until May 11.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetychildrenbabyfamilyu.s. & worldcar seatstargetcoupons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News