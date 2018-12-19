WINDY CITY LIVE

'The Room Place Holiday Dining Table' winners get their tables

The Room Place gave away five dining rooms sets to deserving people.

This segment is sponsored by The Room Place.

In December, we began a contest. The Room Place was giving away five dining rooms sets to deserving people. All you had to do was send us a photo of your current table and tell us why a new dining room set would make your holiday season.

We found five great stories, including from a senior looking for more space for her grandkids, a firefighter and his wife needing furniture for the house they're rehabbing, a single mom and a woman who lost her job.

Also, there was a daughter who wanted to surprise her mom with a new set because all of her mom's furniture has been hand-me-downs. And boy was she surprised!

In one day, The Room Place delivered all five sets with their white glove service, bringing in and assembling and placing all the new furniture. Our crew tagged along for the day to see the reactions.

It's not too late to get new furniture for the holidays. Check out the new The Room Place at Gurnee Mills or shop your nearest The Room Place. If something is in stock, you can get it delivered in one to two days.

Check out their locations and online selections at https://www.theroomplace.com/
