CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shopping for deals is expected to look a lot different this year with online shopping surging.
Finder.com says it is already up by 31% and that's expected to grow.
Consumer experts at Finder say when shopping online you should make sure you use a credit card with "price protection." This will reimburse the price difference if you make a purchase and find a lower price later.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL FINDER REPORT
This year you may also want to be more strict about setting a budget before buying with finances uncertain right now.
Also, try to use a card with rewards so you can get cash back or points to use to buy more products or future travel.
And don't forget to make sure you're shopping on a legitimate website you know and trust to avoid fake sites that may never deliver your product.
Buy online with confidence with these holiday shopping tips
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More