Top toys of 2019 unveiled: Submit your vote for 'Toy of the Year'

The top toys of the year are unveiled and right now voting is underway for the "Toy of the Year" awards.Jackie Retzer from "The Toy Association" joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to highlight a few of them.There are 114 finalists in 16 different categories from activity and infant toys, to STEM and outdoor playthings. There is something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.Retzer shared some of the toys that are up for "Toy of the Year."- Nominee for Collectible of the YearAge: 6+Price: $4- Nominee for Creative Toy of the YearAge: 8+Price: $99.99- Nominee for Doll of the YearAge: 3 yearsPrice: $49.99- Nominee for Game of the YearAge: 7+Price: $9.99- Nominee for Infant/Toddler Toy of the YearAge: 1-3Price: $44.99- Nominee for Plush of the YearAges 3+Price: $9.99- Nominee for Specialty Toy of the YearAges 16+Price: $59.99You can vote for your favorite toys at www.toyawards.org and enter a chance to win amazing toy prize packs!