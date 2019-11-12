The top toys of the year are unveiled and right now voting is underway for the "Toy of the Year" awards.
Jackie Retzer from "The Toy Association" joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to highlight a few of them.
There are 114 finalists in 16 different categories from activity and infant toys, to STEM and outdoor playthings. There is something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Retzer shared some of the toys that are up for "Toy of the Year."
Lucky Fortune (WowWee) - Nominee for Collectible of the Year
Age: 6+
Price: $4
littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit (Sphero) - Nominee for Creative Toy of the Year
Age: 8+
Price: $99.99
Cry Babies - Kristal Gets Sick & Feels Better (IMC Toys) - Nominee for Doll of the Year
Age: 3 years
Price: $49.99
UNO Braille (Mattel, Inc.) - Nominee for Game of the Year
Age: 7+
Price: $9.99
Tinker Truck (Radio Flyer) - Nominee for Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year
Age: 1-3
Price: $44.99
Cutetitos (Basic Fun!) - Nominee for Plush of the Year
Ages 3+
Price: $9.99
LEGO Ideas Central Perk (LEGO Systems, Inc.) - Nominee for Specialty Toy of the Year
Ages 16+
Price: $59.99
You can vote for your favorite toys at www.toyawards.org and enter a chance to win amazing toy prize packs!
Retzer is not a paid spokesperson. These awards are administered by The Toy Association. The awards program supports the philanthropic work of the Toy Industry Foundation, which delivers new toys to children in need.
Top toys of 2019 unveiled: Submit your vote for 'Toy of the Year'
TOYS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News