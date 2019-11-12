toys

Top toys of 2019 unveiled: Submit your vote for 'Toy of the Year'

The top toys of the year are unveiled and right now voting is underway for the "Toy of the Year" awards.

Jackie Retzer from "The Toy Association" joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to highlight a few of them.

There are 114 finalists in 16 different categories from activity and infant toys, to STEM and outdoor playthings. There is something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Retzer shared some of the toys that are up for "Toy of the Year."

Lucky Fortune (WowWee) - Nominee for Collectible of the Year
Age: 6+
Price: $4

littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit (Sphero) - Nominee for Creative Toy of the Year
Age: 8+
Price: $99.99

Cry Babies - Kristal Gets Sick & Feels Better (IMC Toys) - Nominee for Doll of the Year
Age: 3 years
Price: $49.99

UNO Braille (Mattel, Inc.) - Nominee for Game of the Year
Age: 7+
Price: $9.99

Tinker Truck (Radio Flyer) - Nominee for Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year
Age: 1-3
Price: $44.99

Cutetitos (Basic Fun!) - Nominee for Plush of the Year
Ages 3+
Price: $9.99

LEGO Ideas Central Perk (LEGO Systems, Inc.) - Nominee for Specialty Toy of the Year
Ages 16+
Price: $59.99

You can vote for your favorite toys at www.toyawards.org and enter a chance to win amazing toy prize packs!

Retzer is not a paid spokesperson. These awards are administered by The Toy Association. The awards program supports the philanthropic work of the Toy Industry Foundation, which delivers new toys to children in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtoys for totsu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOYS
Chicago shoppers kick off holiday season for Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys
'Who doesn't want to be a Toys R Us Kid', Pop-up experience comes to Chicago
8-year-old cancer survivor gives back for other child cancer patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record-breaking cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
CPD detectives honored for capturing man accused of terrorizing Lincoln Park
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News