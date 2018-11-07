WINDY CITY LIVE

Toy Insider Mom: Laurie Schacht's hot toys for the holidays

Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider Mom, showed off some of the hottest toys for the holiday season - everything from stocking stuffers to science!

For more about Laurie, visit: https://www.thetoyinsider.com/tag/laurie-schacht/

Below are the toys that Laurie brought to WCL on Wednesday. Everyone in the audience went home with all of them.

SENSORS ALIVE (THAMES & KOSMOS)
Demystify abstract physics phenomena such as light, sound, and heat like never before with this highly innovative, gamified sensor physics lab that brings physics to life. The core of this science kit is an app-based video game in which you use real-world sensor data that you collect from your environment to generate a diverse array of creatures. Create, collect, play with and care for your creatures in the app. You will gain experience in measuring light levels, volumes, and temperatures with the three sensor pods, and learn about the physics behind light, sound, and heat. Sensors Alive works with a tablet or smartphone operating on recent versions of iOS and Android.
Age: 8+
MSRP: $149.95
Available: Amazon

SCULPTAPALOOZA (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)
Ready? Set? Sculpt! Arts & crafts meet game night in this fast-paced, hands-on party game. Two teams take turns drawing cards and using squishy, squashy Playfoam to sculpt what they see. But hold on tight! You might have to sculpt with your eyes closed, use your sculpture as a charades prop, or tag team with another player. Guess what your team sculpted before time runs out to score a point. The first team to earn 20 points wins the game.
Age: 8+
MSRP: $19.99
Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
MAGFORMERS NEON 26PC + BONUS LIGHT (MAGFORMERS LLC)
Create 3D structures from 2D nets with Magformers 26-piece Neon Set! With bright neon squares and triangles, this set is ideal for little fingers and perfect for building a magic ball, house, tower and much more! See what your imagination will create. Add the bonus rechargeable LED light to your build and watch your design sparkle. Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so you'll always hear Magformers click. When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store the pieces. Features two geometric shapes, rechargeable LED light with power cord, neodymium rare-earth magnets for guaranteed connectivity. MSRP $49.99

REALLY RAD ROBOTS MIBRO (MOOSE TOYS)
MiBro, is every kids' robot partner in fun! MiBro's the robo buddy who's got your back. Take control of MiBro through his Really Rad Remote. With MiBro, kids can play, prank, spy and command. Kids can also speak through him or put him into stealth mode to be an undercover agent. MiBro is full of smart talking phrases and sounds, and kids can enjoy with his range of awesome.
Age: 4+
MSRP: $39.99
Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

CHRONO BOMB NIGHT VISION (PLAYMONSTER)
The Mission: Cross the Laser Field Before It's Too Late. In Chrono Bomb Night Vision, kids turn off the lights for a thrilling nighttime mission. Using the clamps and 37-foot string to create a "laser" field to crawl through, kids Wear UV light goggles to illuminate the string, and carefully make your way through the laser field. Watch out, if you touch the string, the countdown will speed up. Defuse the bomb and be the hero that saves the day!
Age: 7+
MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon

CHOW CROWN (HASBRO)
Who will reign supreme in the ultimate snack eating competition? The hilarious CHOW CROWN game puts a fun twist on viral food eating challenges. To play, load the six hanging forks with various food items of your choosing. Place the spinning crown on your head, and eat as many snacks as possible before the music stops to keep your crown. The Chow Crown game can be played solo or in a head-to-head tournament. Game includes electronic crown, six plastic forks, and instructions. Requires 3 AA batteries, not included. Food not included. Adult assembly and supervision required.
Age: 8+
MSRP: $19.99
Available: major retailers, HasbroToyShop.com

NAUGHTY & NICE HOLIDAY JARS (WE COOL)
Naughty Jar - Been a little naughty this year? Try a jar of our black fluffy slime! Stretch it. Twist it. Squeeze it. It's slime-sational fun. Nice Jar - this jar is packed with glitter for days for anyone who has been good this year! Get creative with this super, squishy, sparkly slime!
Age: 4+
MSRP: $4.99
Available: Barnes & Noble, Target
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingWindy City LIVEtoyschristmas giftchildren
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J and Dr. I
Windy City sit-down: Common
Next on Windy City LIVE
Obama WH photographer Pete Souza previews new book
More Windy City LIVE
SHOPPING
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Trump revels in victories, calls CNN reporter a rude, terrible person'
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Body recovered near spot where 2 went missing after crash into Calumet River on Far South Side
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
Father goes after 5-year-old daughter's accused killer in court
Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Dead brothel owner wins election to Nevada legislature
Show More
J.B. Pritzker thanks voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
These women made history on Tuesday
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
More News