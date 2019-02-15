Valentine's Day gift ideas from WCL

Ryan and Val celebrated Valentine's Day with an audience full of Chicago couples.
Young and old, married and engaged, each couple went home with some very special Valentine's Day gifts!
Here are a list of products featured on the show:
Lovepop: Magical Greeting Cards
https://www.lovepopcards.com/
Luxe Bloom: Long Lasting Luxury Roses
https://www.luxebloom.com/
For 15% off your order, use promo code "WindyCityLive15" through March 15th.
Ferrara Candy Company: Brach's Seasonal Candy
https://www.brachs.com/
Lou Malnati's Heart-Shaped Pizza
https://www.tastesofchicago.com/
Portillo's Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake
portillos.com
FRANGO Mints
https://www.frango.com/
Spend $20 and receive free ground shipping and free chocolate pearls with code "CUPID19"
Related Topics:
shoppingvalentine's daygift ideasgiftsWindy City LIVE
shoppingvalentine's daygift ideasgiftsWindy City LIVE